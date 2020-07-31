Parth Samthaan's society members lodge complaint against him for allegedly violating COVID 19 quarantine rules

A complaint has been filed against Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan by the members of his residential society. They have accused the actor of flouting Coronavirus quarantine rules and risking

Parth Samthaan was recently called out for by a Twitter user for allegedly flouting quarantine rules after his Coronavirus diagnosis, as he headed to his hometown Pune. However, the actor shared his side of the story, revealing that he stayed in quarantine for almost 17 days before he stepped outside the house. Now, allegedly a formal complaint has been filed against Parth by the members of his (Mumbai) society. Reportedly neighbors of Parth's residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area, have lodged a complaint stating that the actor is allegedly flouting BMC's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

They have allegedly accused Parth of going against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation lockdown guidelines as his containment was slated to end on July 31 (2020). The society members have alleged that Parth did not comply with the rules, used the lobby area and lift, risking the lives of others. The official complaint has been reportedly registered by the DB Woods Co-operative Housing Society, where Parth Samthaan lives. The letter is signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the Goreogan society.

The letter mentions that after Parth and his full-time house help tested positive for novel Coronavirus, they were home quarantined by the BMC officials. Moreover, the entire floor was sealed according to guidelines and all movements were restricted. A Twitter user named Rajiv Ranjan has shared a picture of a letter to the officer-in-charge in P-South Ward.

Take a look at the alleged complaint copy against Parth here:

Meanwhile, Parth has tested negative for COVID-19, and he is said to be back as Anurag Basu and resume shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay next week. Parth's co-stars Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif have also tested negative, but they are working from home currently, for precautionary measures.

