From participating as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to now judging it; A look at Nora Fatehi's TV career

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. With some great performers on the line-up, this much-awaited episode turns out more special as Nora Fatehi kicks off her journey as a judge on the show with the evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit and the ace director Karan Johar on the prestigious panel.

Life comes full circle for Nora Fatehi, who was a contestant on the previous season of the show and is now a judge on the current season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The diva has achieved several milestones with her talent and is one of the reigning queens of Bollywood and Television as well. Not only Jhalak but she proved has made an appearance on several reality shows and aced at it. Now as she is all set to judge the dance reality show let's take a look at Nora's flourishing Television career.

Bigg Boss 9

Nora Fatehi participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 9’ in 2015. Her relationship with the co-contestant Prince Narula became a much-talked strand of the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9

Nora Fatehi appeared as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and the show was totally a game changer for this diva. In this show, Nora was eliminated from the show at the 10th position. After appearing on Jhalak, Nora appeared in numerous films and went on to sign many music videos.

MTV Dating in the Dark

Nora made her debut as a host on television through MTV Dating in the Dark. Based on an International format, MTV Dating in the Dark gave an exciting chance to three single men and three single women to get to know each other by losing all their inhibitions and trusting their instincts.

Dance Plus 4

Dance Plus 4 premiered on 6 October 2018 on Star Plus. Nora made a special guest appearance on this show.

India's Best Dancer

India's Best Dancer was a dance reality show that aired on Sony TV and was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapoor. Nora Fatehi replaced Malaika Arora as a judge for some episodes when Arora was unable to join the shoots during Season 1.

Dance Deewane 3

Dance Deewane season 3 aired from 27 February 2021 to 10 October 2021. Nora made a guest appearance on this show.

Hunarbaaz

Hunarbaaz was also a popular reality show judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, and Parineeti Chopra that aired on Colors TV. Nora made a special guest appearance on the show.

Dance Deewane Juniors

Nora made her debut as a reality show judge with the show Dance Deewane Juniors, along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

Now, Nora Fatehi will be joining filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood's diva Madhuri Dixit as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

