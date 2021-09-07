Past Blast: Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin did not start her acting career with mainstream hindi shows

Jasmin Bhasin is among the most popular actresses on social media with a massive fan following. The actress made her debut in the television in 2015, where she played pivotal roles as well as parallel leads in numerous popular Hindi Television shows. Her popular roles include Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq, Teni Negi in Dil Se Dil Tak, Happy Mehra in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Nayantara Goradia in Naagin 4.

She has also been part of numerous popular reality shows also including like Box Cricket League (seasons 2 and 3), Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India and Bigg Boss 14.

In spite of her successful career in television industry, very few people know about her showbiz journey. Before she made her entry in the Hindi entertainment industry, she was a popular name in the South-Indian entertainment industry as well.

She has been part of Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films and was highly appreciated for her on-screen acting chops.

Jasmin made her acting debut from Kollywood, where she featured in the 2011 Tamil film named Vaanam. The Tamil film was the remake of its Telugu version named Vedam and featured a cast ensemble of Silambarasan, Bharath, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Saranya, Sonia Agarwal and Santhanam. In the movie, Jasmin Bhasin played the role of Priya.

However, Jasmin came to limelight in the South industry through her second project, which was a Kannada comedy film Karodpathi, wherein she played an prominent role. Later she worked in numerous South films including Beware of Dogs, Dillunnodu, Veta, Ladies & Gentlemen.

Her last project in the industry was the Tamil movie Jil Jung Juk, which had released in 2016. Jasmin was seen playing the role of Soni Sawant in the movie.

For the unversed, the actress is dating her Bigg Boss 14's former best friend and co-inmate Aly Goni, who is also an actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. The duo had featured in music videos like 'Tera Suit', '2 PHONE' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'.

Also read- Aly Goni and ladylove Jasmin Bhasin get papped in the city after their COVID 19 second vaccination jab