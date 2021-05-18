Past Blast: Finding the truth behind the marriage of Sara Khan and Ali Merchant in Bigg Boss 4

One of the top controversies of Bigg Boss, the marriage of Sara Khan and Ali Merchant in season 4. The actors shared their opinions on the topic.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television sets. In the shows, numerous celebrities come together and live inside a house. They perform the tasks and save themselves from nominations to finally win the trophy and the prize money. The show is very famous for its controversies and dramas created inside the house. But some of these controversies are so huge that it is unforgettable. One among them is the on-air marriage of Sara Khan and Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 4. The couple had been dating for a long time and finally the decision to take the step in then show. But as per reports, the marriage ended just after two months. This raised a lot of questions about their marriage being real or a hoax. Here we will try to bring out the truth.

One of the contestants of the show, Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul Bhatt spoke to the media, "The Sara-Ali marriage is a complete farce. I don't know if the marriage is scripted but the concept of conducting a personal affair on a public platform is fake. Such a stunt can only be pulled off by Sara, who has been fake and childish ever since she entered the house."

The wedding did not last for even two months and the couple called it quits. Sara spoke to DNA about the rumors of getting married for rs 50 lakhs, “I married Ali because I loved him and not for money or to gain some cheap publicity as many say.”

She also disclosed the reason for her divorce, “My marriage turned out to be a nightmare. I am deeply hurt by his behaviour. I gave him a thousand chances before I called off the relationship. But now we are separate and I believe in the saying that all that happens, happens for good. I don’t want to look back. I want to see forward and do better work than before.”

Ali Merchant has a totally different take on the marriage as he spoke on the reality show Sach Ka Saamna “I got married on TV for publicity. Anyone in my place would have done that.”

He also added that “Getting into Bigg Boss and then marrying Sara were the biggest mistakes of my career. Actually, being in relationship with her is my biggest regret.” He says he has nothing to do with her now. “It was not a registered marriage but was done as per the Muslim law. The separation according to the Muslim law has happened. She is past now.”

The actors do not see eye to eye to date, but the marriage of the actor was the peak point of the reality show Bigg Boss 4.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

