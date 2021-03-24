Past Blast: The popular cat fight between Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji

The big controversy between Gauahar Khan and Tanisha Mukerji was very popular in the past during the season 7 of the reality show Bigg Boss.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is known for her acting and dance skills. The actress has given notable performances in numerous movies including Game, Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Indian period drama Begum Jaan. Season 7 of the reality show Bigg Boss was talk of the town due to the cat-fights between Gauahar Khan and Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji. The actresses were often seen at loggerheads as they fought over tasks and other issues.

In the Bigg Boss house, Tanisha was often seen commenting on Gauahar, which created spite between the two. In one of the episodes, Tanisha called Gauahar a ‘cook’ as she and Kamya used to prepare food for housemates. This remark hurt Gauahar and she stopped cooking. The actress also asked Kamya Punjabi to stop cooking.

Tanisha was often seen irking Gauahar in the house by making jokes about her health and becoming unconscious. She also mentioned that Gauahar tried to flirt with Armaan Kohli, whom Tanisha was dating. She also made a parody of her health condition which made very angry.

Tanisha was also seen accusing Gauahar of favouritism for the luxury budget tasks that led to a fight between her, Gauahar, and Kamya. As per Emirates 247, Gauahar was also seen raising her voice at Tanisha and telling her to stop “barking”, though it did not elicit any reaction from her.

In a further incident, when Tanisha specifically pointed out the mistakes of Gauahar, the actress became angry and said “Do not guide me”.

At the end of the show, Tanisha refused to be part of the task for ‘Ticket to Finale’ because Gauahar and were a part of it. The two actresses were very strong-headed and were often seen in a verbal spat with one another.

After winning the show, Gauahar Khan told Mail Today that her winning the show is charming because her last opponent was Tanisha. She said they both are strong personalities and equally strong contenders.

Tanishaa was popular in the show for maintaining her dignity and calmness. She became popular for her closeness to Armaan Kohli on the show.

Credits :Emirates247

