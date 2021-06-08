Past blast: Rakhi Sawant reel life slap to Claudia become real in act of Comedy Circus

Rakhi Sawant evokes controversy by slapping her co-star Claudia in an act on the show Comedy Circus.

The actress Rakhi Sawant is famous for creating dramas and controversies with other celebrities. She has been deemed as the controversy and entertainment queen on the show Bigg Boss 14 for her comments and actions. But it is not just now that she is seen creating drama in the Bigg Boss 14 house, she is also famous for doing this in her early days. The actress is famous for her strong personality and quick reaction but getting flown with a character was something unexpected. The incident is from the show Comedy Circus.

The actor became a problem creator in the show Comedy Circus when she went overboard with her co-contestant in an act on the show. Rakhi was supposed to slap the actress Claudia in an act, but she went a bit overboard and actually slapped the actress. The blow was so strong that it made the face of the actress swollen.

The incident definitely did not go well for the actress and she went on to tell people that Rakhi had hurt her intentionally. The actress was seen lamenting over her bruised face, whereas Rakhi Sawant was completely unbothered by it, and she started crying over her hurt hand. Rakhi completely denied the claims of actually slapping Claudia on the sets.

The act was suspended right at that moment and since then, the two actresses have declared cold war with one another.

Rakhi Sawant's slapping case is not just one, the actress had also slapped her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi, in front of the media. Apparently, she had broken up with him for being over possessive but he came back to apologize to her. He also brought media with him as he was going to reconcile with Rakhi. But Rakhi slapped him several times in front of the media to show her anger.

