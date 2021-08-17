Past Blast: The reality of Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit and Kushal Tandon's relationship

The actress Ridhima Pandit is presently one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She is deemed as a strong candidate of the show, for her positive aura. She is perceived as a very calm and compassionate person. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, the actress had shared in an interview about her feelings for the actor Kushal Tandon. She was rumored to be dating him.

The actress shared in the BB house that presently she is single with a capital S as she feels that men are intimidated by her. Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress had shared in an interview that she has been ‘taken for granted’ in the past, but that she always maintained that she is a ‘headstrong’ person. “Only a strong man can handle a strong woman.”

She shared in an interview with radio host Sidharth Kannan, she talked about former Bigg Boss contestant, . She said, “It’s like, you know, I develop a relationship with everyone who I work with. He is one of those few people, we fell out for a bit, but we are grown, mature adults, so we’ve sorted it out. He now remains a dear friend.”

Though the duo never came out officially about their relationship, the two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media in 2019. There were rumors of their alleged breakup around that time.

Ridhima and Kushal are living separate lives now and she quoted, “I have immense respect for him and he is a great friend. I wish him well in all his endeavors. As of now, I am focussing on my career and don’t want to be written about for anything else. How can a relationship be my identity? I have worked very hard to reach where I am today. I don’t seek publicity through others.”

Kushal also spoke once about his connection with Ridhima as he posted on social media, “An indispensable prerequisite for a breakup is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years.”