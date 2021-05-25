Past Blast: The reason for Hina Khan walking out of the successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The beautiful actress Hina Khan took the leap of faith for her career when she left the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are some reasons which justify her leaving the show.

The popular actress and fashionista is one of the most loved actresses on TV screens. She has a huge fan following on social media owing to her charming looks and matchless style statement. She often shares pictures and videos on social media for her fans. She has been part of numerous platforms including TV, OTT, and others. The actress has also been part of famous music videos and she has recently appeared in a music video Pattar Wargi, in which she looks mesmerizingly gorgeous. But before reached the stage she has reached today, the actress started her career with the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress gained immense fame and name from the show, but she left the show after 8 years. Here we are analyzing what made her leave the show after a long successful run.

Talking about her career start she had said in an interview with Pinkvilla, “I got my first television show with just one audition, it was easy. But my struggle began after that. There are a lot of ups and downs that you see, and times can get difficult. I did a show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for a really long period. Even during that time, I got a lot of film offers - big, small - which I had to let go of. I lost out on those opportunities when I was doing that show. After that, when I decided to quit the show and move on, it wasn’t an easy decision.”

She added, "I have always said that TV gives you really good money so it was a difficult choice to leave all of that. You are again a struggler if you don't want to pursue your career on television. So my struggle started when I left the show and decided to try my hands on another medium, in films."

Talking about what made her leave the show, she said, “When I left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai I had nothing in mind. I had never thought about any image makeover or proving anything to anybody or to the world. I wasn’t thinking that I want to show my side to the world. It was not the case. I was just done with the show and I wanted to take a break. That’s it”.

Talking to a website she said, “The story can only progress when new generations come in the show and they take it forward. I did not see anything left for Akshara. As a daughter, as a mother and a wife – everything that had to be portrayed has been justified. Even the last drop has been squeezed.”

She continued, “I believe this was the right time for me to move on. Honestly, it had become monotonous for me. There were times when I wanted to move on and even discussed with the makers that I want to leave the show but always there were situations after which we used to think what will happen next. I was under a lot of pressure because we did not know what will happen if I leave the show.”

After the actress left the show, her character was killed off. Though there were rumours about her coming back but it did not work out. The actress was last seen on TV in the prominent and popular role of Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

