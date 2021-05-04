Past Blast: The rumoured relationship between Kasauti Zindagi Kay leads Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan

Actors Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan share an extreme contrast relationship in reel and real life. Here is a reason and opinions of the actors on the extreme hatred between the two actors.

One of the most popular and highly watched television shows Kasauti Zindagi Kay was always in news for its high viewership. The lead pair of the show were Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. The audience loved the romantic chemistry between the actors on screen but off-screen the actors did not see eye to eye. The actors shared major differences among one another which led to them never sharing the same space apart from the shoot. The duo did not talk to each other and often would engage in arguments where they would put allegations on one another.

As per reports, the couple had been dating for some time but they broke up shortly, and probably the parting was bitter. The hatred was so much that apparently, Shweta and Cezanne took out their personal differences even on the sets of the show. This made the shoot very difficult and it caused issues like delays as well as cancellations of shooting for the day.

But as per Shweta Tiwari, she completely denied dating Cezanne Khan and had even threatened to file a defamation case on him for his false accusations. In an interview with Gr8 magazine, she told that, “I have a lot of issues with Cezzane Khan… People write anything about him and me. I and Cezzane had an affair?”

She added, “What nonsense! Has anyone ever seen us together anywhere? I supposedly had affairs with multiple guys! Really? When? Has anyone ever seen me at coffee shops or restaurants? Has anyone ever seen me at parties? I shoot for 40 days a month for KZK. Where in the world do I have the time for an affair? They even say that I recently patched up with him. Why the hell should I patch up with him? I hate him!!”

Cezanne Khan had talked about their affair in an interview of entertainment portal saying, "I would say Shweta Tiwari was my first and last mistake. I won't say more. As of now, I have nothing to do with her. She is nobody to me and I would never ever look towards anyone like her. I think I would never get close to anyone in the future who comes close to Shweta in any way."

Later, Cezanne Khan told the media that they both have moved on with their lives and he does not want to dig up the past. In 2005, he talked to India Forum, "Yes, but that's in the past and I have moved on. A lot has happened in the last few years, resulting in both of us drifting away. I would rather not go back and dig up issues that are better left buried. I would say Shweta Tiwari was my first and last mistake. I won't say more. As of now, I have nothing to do with her. She is nobody to me and I would never ever look towards anyone like her. I think I would never get close to anyone in the future who comes close to Shweta in anyway."

However, Shweta Tiwari has never hesitated to express her hatred for him as she told in an interview with TellyChakkar in 2005, "When I started working on Kasautii... I was new to the industry and friendly with him. With time, layers of his personality unfolded and he turned out to be an artificial man whom I can't even like. I don't talk to him."

"Cezanne Khan is the only one person on the Kasautii sets who invites controversies. He had announced that he would get married to Geetanjali to everyone on the sets but he never did. I was never involved with him. I have better things to do in life. He probably enjoyed the publicity by dragging my name everywhere."

The duo shares a bitter relationship and never cross each other’s paths. Shweta Tiwari was last seen in a daily soap Mere Dad Ki Dulhan in 2020.

Also read-Shweta Tiwari shares a stunning PIC amid Abhinav Kohli's allegations; Says 'Life is a state of mind'

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×