Past Blast: The spat between Armaan Kohli and VJ Andy in Bigg Boss 7

The reality show Bigg Boss is widely known for its controversies and intense drama. Every year, there are some major arguments between the housemates which become the most remembered event from the show. Similarly, the one was the massive fight between the Bigg Boss 7 contestants Armaan Kohli and VJ Andy that shocked all the housemates as well as the audience. The contestants of season 7 of the show became were in the spotlight for their fights and the intense drama. Some of the prominent names in the season were Gauahar Khan, , Andy, Elli Avram, Shilpa Agnihotri, Kamya Punjabi, Sangram Singh, Tanisha, etc.

As per a viral video from the season, it was seen that Andy had passed comment on Armaan’s father, following which he lost his calm. Armaan Kohli was popular in the house for his short-tempered nature. Hence, a massive verbal argument happened between the two as they hurled abuses at each other.

The other contestants of the show tried to calm down Armaan, while a few others were seen hugging Andy and telling him to not get stressed.

But the fight again took an ugly turn, but later, the situation died down and everything became normal. There were other fights as well between them, which went out of control.

In an episode of the luxury tasks, Bigg Boss 7 allowed housemates to buy anything from the money they earned in the task. After everyone ate, Andy was seen insisting Armaan eat properly as jahannum-wasis hadn’t eaten properly for almost two days because of the task. But Armaan refused to eat as he was not given breakfast when he needed it. Andy disliked his attitude and said that he was just offering and that he doesn’t appreciate this attitude of his. Further, he added that he has lost all the respect that he had for Armaan to which Armaan reacted wildly and was seen abusing Andy. Then both started abusing, because of which Kamya had to intervene and take Andy away.

There were some major fights in Season 7 of the show, which are stilled etched in the minds of the Bigg Boss audience. Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner and Tanisha was the first runner-up.

