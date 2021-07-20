Past Blast: Throwing light on the unhealthy relationship of KKK11’s Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli

Take a look into the love-hate relationship between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, as their relationship transcended into an ugly breakup.

The actress Madhurima Tuli and actor Vishal Aditya Singh met on the sets of the TV show Chandrakanta. The duo fell in love and shortly started dating. The couple had only dated for a few months when things went South. The couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and it was for the first time that their fights came out in the open. They were seen arguing on the sets of the show.

Vishal Singh shared with Bombay Times, “The makers approached me first and when I learned that they wanted me to pair up with Madhurima, I turned down the offer. She told me that the show will boost her career and hence, she wanted to participate in it. I relented eventually, as my friends convinced me.”

“I bare my heart on stage and she stays quiet, doesn’t mean that’s how it is backstage, too. Whatever you are seeing on screen is the real me and I am not faking it for the ratings. Nothing is scripted either. Though we share a vanity van, we don’t interact at all. But the minute the camera is on, she starts exchanging pleasantries. I can’t be fake like her. In fact, she claimed on the show that we broke up recently, but it’s been a year since we parted ways.”

Vishal’s behavior towards Madhurima on Nach Baliye 9 had shocked the audience including judge . In one of the episodes, Raveena told Vishal to hug Madhurima but he refused to say, ‘Main isko gale nahi lagaaunga’.

Talking about his perpetual fights with the Madhurima in Bigg Boss 13, he shared, “During an episode, Salman (Khan) sir asked us what had gone wrong in our relationship. I replied, ‘Yeh mere liye galat insaan thi’. But she mistook galat for ‘ganda’ and Salman sir corrected her instantly. See, no relationship ends on a good note. One is either happy or sad in a relationship. However, when we were together, I was perpetually in a predicament whether to laugh or cry. She must have broken up 50-odd times during our courtship, over the pettiest of issues. I never wanted it to end because I was madly in love with her.”

The actor also blamed Madhurima’s anger for the ugly breakup, as he said, “Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive. I have never spoken about this before, but the relationship had started affecting my work.”

The actress shared with Pinkvilla, “I think everyone has their ups and downs and that is something people will relate to and if you have to move on, professionally grow in live forgetting your ego and clashes and keep working hard, and think about winning the competition rather than getting involved in such controversies.”

Talking about her current equation with Vishal Singh to TOI, she said, “It is very professional, cordial and nice.”

