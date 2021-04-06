Past Blast: The unhappy marriage and divorce of Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu

The Uttaran fame actors, Rashami Desai and Nandish had a good relationship but their marriage didn't turn out to be what they had expected.

Rashami Desai is a very renowned name in Indian television industry. The actress has always been in the highlight for her charming looks and fashion appeal. The actress rose to fame with the popular TV serial Uttaran, where she played the role of Tapasya. Her acting skills and beauty were immensely appreciated by the audience. In the show, she met her co-star Nandish Sandhu. They found a connection and soon after, they started dating.

They dated for few years after the show also, and then they decided to get married. The couple tied wedding knots in 2012. But rumors about trouble in their marriage started after one year. There was news about the constant tiff between the two actors and according to a report, Nandish even physically abused Rashami, owing to which she had left home.

The couple had appeared together in Nach Baliye 7, where she revealed the problems in her marriage and how both of them lead separate lives in the same house. She also spoke about suffering a miscarriage. They had come to the show to mend the rough patches in their marriage but their marriage ended after four years of wedding knots.

Rashami Desai had claimed that the real reason behind their divorce was Nandish’s closeness to numerous girls. While Nandish maintained that he was tired of the sensitive nature of Rashami. In talks with ABP, she said that if Nandish had given his hundred percent to the relationship, then their relationship would not have ended. She added that she never had problems with his female friends and she was busy with her work.

Rashami opened up about her divorce some time ago as she told that she was depressed during the phase. People blamed her for the failed marriage and that put her morale very down. The actress said it was very difficult to end a relationship with someone you love the most.

At present, there is no animosity between them and both maintain co-cordial relationships when faced with each other.

