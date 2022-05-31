Past Blast: When Abhishek Bachchan took revenge from Sunil Grover for flirting with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be one of the wittiest and most comical actors in the entertainment industry. We often get a glimpse of comic timing and fun comments during his chat shows or when he graces any TV show. The actor is married to Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and they are proud parents of a daughter, Aradhya. In 2016, Aishwarya had graced The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting her film and after some time, Abhishek Bachchan had also visited the show, where he had taken comical revenge on Sunil Grover.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had graced the Kapil Sharma's Show for the promotion of her film, Sarbjit. All the men on the show were naturally besotted by the beauty queen and there was some friendly flirting on behalf of Sunil Grover. When her romantic songs were played from her movies, he gave her a warm welcome by showering flowers on her.

But somebody didn't take the flirting lightly. Her husband Abhishek visited the show soon after this to promote Housefull 3. What followed was a hilarious sequence, where he pulled Grover and made him stand while he showered him with bits of pieces and garbage. Later, Sunil's face was plastered with cake too. The scene was quite hilarious to watch. Abhishek was joined by Akshay Kumar in his plan to teach Grover a lesson.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sarabjit was released in 2016. The film premiered at the famed Cannes Film Festival on the 18th.

Also read- India's Got Talent 9: Abhishek Bachchan drops 'photo dump' from set as he promotes Dasvi with Yami & Nimrat