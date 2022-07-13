Past Blast: When Amitabh Bachchan revealed Farah Khan scolded him during dance sequence with Abhishek Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular and highly loved shows on TV screens. The quiz reality is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He is loved by the audience for his unique and entertaining hosting style. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every weekend, who sits on the hot seat and play the quiz for charitable purposes. The celebrity's special episode also offers lots of entertainment for the audience.

During season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, actress Deepika Padukone and choreographer Farah Khan graced the show. Host Amitabh Bachchan was seen recalled being scolded by Farah Khan for not getting a step right.

A clip of the Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan asked Deepika Padukone, "Farah ne apko kabhi daataa hai set wet pe (Has Farah ever scolded you on set)?" Deepika replied, "Sir, kab nahi daataa hai?" Farah interjected, "Sir yeh wrong hai."

Amitabh continued, "Nahi nahi humne suna hai ki aap bohut daatti hai. Main aapko batau Deepika ek gaana tha humaara yeh choreoghraph karrahi thi. Aur gaana tha Abhishek aur mere saath."

He also said, "Aur aese ek topi le kar ke (enacts the dance step) sar pe aani thi. Aur najaane kitni baar humne uska rehearsal kiya woh jaahi nahi rahi thi. Bohut zor se daata (We had to take a hat, roll it up our arms and put it on our heads. Despite rehearsing many times, it just wouldn't work. She scolded me very loudly) 'Eh get it right. Who do you think you are?'"

Farah said, "Sir no no I was telling that to Abhishek." Amitabh responded, "Aare Abhishek ka toh seedhe jaraha tha. Jo kuch aapne kaha woh sab humne kiya (But it was working for Abhishek. I did whatever you asked me to)."

See the video here- CLICK

The song Amitabh was talking about seemingly is Rock N Roll Soniye from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Apart from Amitabh and Abhishek, the song also featured Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher.

KBC will be returning with its new season very soon. Amitabh has been hosting the show since it started in 2000.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan announces a special jackpot prize for this season; WATCH