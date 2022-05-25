Past Blast: When Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly did a cameo in the comedy show Yes Boss

Rupali Ganguly is presently a prominent name in the TV industry. Her show Anupamaa has been the top-rated show on TRP charts for more than a year now. Her excellent acting as a middle aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her quite popular among the audience. The actress recently had earlier come to the limelight with her role of Monisha in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Apart from the show, she has also done an episode of the popular comedy of ’90s, Yes Boss.

Since the actor received rave reviews for her character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly has generated quite a few laughs. She entered the show Yes Boss as Sharmili, Verma's (Asif Sheikh) ex-girlfriend.

The show has a history in the past of dealing with loads of new issues, for instance; spoof on the Anu Malik- Dawood controversy, sexual harassment of a 50-year-old woman in Mumbai and others.

In yet another exciting episode in Yes Boss, Rupali Ganguly is seen as one of Vinod's ex flings. Varma is a die hard romantic and charming man, who has a special fondness for beautiful women especially, Meera. He is unaware that Meera is a married woman and like a typical boss, he enjoys wooing Meera, his colleague in the office. He is married to a rich woman and is unhappy with his nagging and ever-suspicious wife.

Then comes a twist in the tale when Sharmili Verma's ex-girlfriend comes to town and starts blackmailing him. Verma is more scared of Meera finding out about Sharmili rather than his wife, Kavita. Sharmili calls Verma in her hotel room with a bagful of cash. But in spite of taking all measures, Meera finds out about Sharmili and so does Kavita.

Verma pretends to lose his memory and Sharmili decides to leave him and Kavita in peace. While returning back she meets Mohan and remembers that he is married to Meera. This creates massive confusion and produced lots of laughs for the audience.

