Past Blast: When Arjun Bijlani’s wife became insecure after his success

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular names in the television sector. He rose to fame with the show Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin among others. He is not only a very talented actor but also a fabulous host. The actor is married to Neha Swami, and he shares a very strong bond with her. In an interview with Pinkvilla Team in 2019, the actor shared about the issues in his marriage.

Arjun admitted, "Of course, she had her share of insecurities," and added, "But they all got done when I got married to her. She really thought that this guy is not going to marry her after all this success and now that he is popular and he is going to marry an actress only. I was already dating her for so long, and I thought if someone can be with me for nine years, they can be with me for the rest of my life."

Talking about Neha being her constant support throughout his journey, Arjun shared, "I got Left Right Left exactly three months after I met Neha. She has been with me since that time, when I was a nobody, actually a nobody. I am not the perfect husband, never was the perfect boyfriend either but my heart was in the right place. Even if I used to go wrong, I used to seek advice from other people so yes, six years of marriage and nine years of courtship, we recently celebrated our six years marriage anniversary. It is been great."

