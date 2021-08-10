Past Blast: When Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik disrespected the show host Salman Khan

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television sets. The show is a complete package, which is full of drama, action, entertainment, emotions, and much more. Season 14 of the reality show was a very interesting one that became popular for various reasons like strong friendships, blossoming love, strengthening bonds, and much more. The TV actress Rubina Dilaik was one contestant that stood out separately among all others. Whether it was for speaking for herself or taking a stand for someone else, she was blunt, confident, fierce, and relentless. But there was also a situation in the house when her unabashed attitude created problems with the host .

In Season 14 of the show, in one of the weekend ka war episodes of the show, Bigg Boss had announced a task for the contestants. But Rubina Dilaik stood up and refused to be a part of the task upfront. Seeing this behavior, host Salman Khan quipped if all the tasks of the show should be approved by her.