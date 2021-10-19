Past Blast: When Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra slapped a Roadies contestant for hitting his sister

Popular actor Karan Kundrra is presently one of the most entertaining contestants of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. He is seen as a very straightforward and strong personality in the show. He has been getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience for taking a stand for anything going wrong in the house and for his excellent game strategy. He was highly appreciated for taking a stand for Vidhi Pandya when Pratik Sehajpal broke the washroom lock while she was bathing. He scolded Pratik and told him to never do that to a woman.

Karan Kundrra is known for his aggressive nature and when it comes to respecting women, he can go to any limits. The actor had earlier also taken a stand for a woman’s respect in a reality show and had slapped a guy. The incident is from the audition of the reality show Roadies Rising. Karan Kundrra was one of the Gang leaders of the show, along with Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Harbhajan Singh, and Prince Narula.

Karan left fans in shock when he slapped a contestant for hitting his sister. The contestant had written in his application that the most embarrassing moment in his life was when his sister decided to get married to his friend, against his wishes. He said that he even hit her for it.

Other gang leaders on the show, all called him out for his behaviour. However, Karan was very angry and said that it was indeed his fault how he behaved with his sister and slapped him hard across his face.

The contestant and other judges were left stunned. Karan then launched into a lesson on bigotry and prejudices. "Ye jo tu samaaj ki baat karra hai na, tum samaaj ke sabse bade keede ho," Karan told the contestant but he insisted that he is not that person anymore. Karan said that the contestant should have been happy for his sister rather than worry about the world. Karan had reportedly left the show after the episode.



