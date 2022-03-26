Past Blast: When Bigg Boss 15’s Nishant Bhat choreographed an act for Boogie Woogie

Nishant Bhat is popular Bollywood choreographer, who has been part of numerous reality shows. He came into limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. He was popular in the show for his charming personality. He had formed good friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal in the show. Their friendship was adored by the audience.

Prior to this reality show, Nishant Bhat has also been part of dance shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Super Dancer: Chapter 1', 'Super Dancer: Chapter 2', 'Nach Baliye', among others. He also took home the trophy when he was a part of 'Super Dancer: Chapter 3' along with his dancing partner Rupsa Batabyal.

Nishant, who has been creating a mark of his own for more than a decade now, has also choreographed a few episodes of Bigg Boss before he became one of the contestants with its digital format.

But very few people know that he was also a part of a popular dance reality show of the '90s 'Boogie Woogie'. Nishant shared this fun fact with fans on social media. He shared a video of his choreography and wrote in the caption, "Every dancer has dreamed of dancing on this stage, I’ve had the privilege of being a choreographer on this one.”

Nishant and Moose became the talk of the town when the duo started having a special bond inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. They have been transparent about their friendship. Nishant was loved by the audience for being Shamita Shetty’s constant support and true friend.



