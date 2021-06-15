Past Blast: When Diandra Soares & Gautam Gulati's steamy romance in Bigg Boss 8 became the highlight of the sh

Here we will share details of the romance between Diandra Soares & Gautam Gulati in the Bigg Boss house.

The show Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows in the country. It is a full package as it offers entertainment, emotion, drama, action, comedy, and much more. The show is full of controversy and drama, year after year, and people eagerly wait for its next season. Talking about Season 8, it was owned by Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares. The steamy romance of the couple made the audience stick to their seats during the show.

The PDA between the two made many contestants of the show very uncomfortable, but, they did not care. The duo was spotted getting cozy and then Diandra was then seen dragging Gautam to the bathroom as there were no cameras there. Later, Gautam and Diandra had a massive fight as she asked him to reveal their romance to everyone. She cried the whole night and, in the morning, she surprised everyone by doing a liplock with Gautam Gulati.

Soon, the news of the pregnancy of Diandra surfaced when she was feeling uneasy and was rushed to a hospital. As per reports, she was tested positive but Diandra denied them by saying, “It's ridiculous. When two people kiss, one person doesn't get pregnant (referring to her kiss with co-contestant Gautam Gulati). I don't know how these things are blown out of proportion. I had an irregularity situation. I had some hormonal imbalance and I was scared that I had developed a cyst. I don't know how these pregnancy rumors started. Oh my god! There's really no truth to it.”

Gautam Gulati was the winner of the season and later he shared, “I know there was an 'Emraan Hashmi moment' between us. It was a momentary impulse. It would be rude to reject a girl who kisses me. So I kissed her back. There was nothing more than that. I am going to marry the girl that my mother chooses for me. We are just friends; there can be nothing beyond that. I regret going into the bathroom with her. There was nothing between us and will never be. I have always drawn a line in every relationship and I would never overstep that.”

Diandra had termed him 'spineless' in her interview and said, “It was there for all to see. I don't think I am a good actress who can play that as a role. Fatal attraction, you may call it. It was very upsetting the way Gautam handled everything. It's disrespectful. I'm so upfront and I say things the way they are and I think he should have respected it. I don't think there's anything left now. Do you think that Gautam's mom is going to allow him to meet me now? I don't think so. Going by how spineless Gautam has been, I don't think there's much left now.”

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

