Past Blast: When Disha Parmar said she did Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara for grand wedding scenes

Disha Parmar is a popular name in the TV industry and has been winning hearts with her simple yet elegant looks. The actress has a massive fan following on social media for her fashionable looks and her excellent acting skills. She is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Her pairing with Nakuul Mehta is highly appreciated by the audience. The actress started her acting career with the show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyar in the year 2012.

In that show also she was paired with Nakuul Mehta and their chemistry was loved by the audience. It was an Indian drama television series produced by Rajshri Productions, which is known for its larger that wedding sequences. Disha, who played the role of Pankhuri in the show, had shared in an interview with Etimes, that she was very excited to do the show as she will get a grand wedding in the show.

She shared, “I was so disappointed when our wedding was scripted to be a quiet affair. I have grown up watching Hum Aapke Hain Kaun & Hum Saath Saath Hain and the moment I signed up for Pyaar Ka Dard all I could dream of was the grand functions, beautiful costumes, songs and elaborate sequences. I am happy my dream is finally coming true and I get to dress in the finery and have a tele-wedding.”

Viewers surely got a visual treat as the preparations of the wedding and other rituals were shown in full swing! The Sangeet was nothing less than a musical with around 11 songs being recorded and choreographed for the same. The sets of the show was fully decorated and each character had uniquely styled costume for each ceremony. Also, it was the first time that all the 34 characters from the cast shared the screen space together and end with a family photo like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun movie.

