Past Blast: When Divya Agarwal entered Bigg Boss 11 house & broke up with Priyank Sharma

Divya Agarwal is presently one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. With her entry into the house, she has been part of several controversies. She got into a heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal when he raised questions about her boyfriend, Varun Sood. It led to her emotional breakdown, but she gathered strength and has been playing excellently. Apart from this season, she has entered the Bigg Boss house previously as well.

Actor Priyank Sharma was a contestant in the Bigg Boss 11 season and Divya Agarwal was dating him at the time. The actress had entered the show for the family task, and she came as Priyank's family. But when she came into the house, she gave a shock to him as she broke up with him. She told him about the things he was doing wrong on the show and was also seen crying. After Divya came out of the house, Priyank mentioned that the two had broken up even before he had entered the house, which made Divya feel hurt. The duo was not seen talking to each other for a long time and even spoke against each other on social media.

Before Divya entered the show as a contestant, she spoke about her equation with Priyank Sharma with SpotboyE. She said, “I think the time when I had appeared in the show the circumstances in my life were different. That phase and also my personality were different. It was somebody’s girlfriend who had come. This time it is Divya Agarwal who is independent, headstrong, has faced enough and each time has come out victorious. Everything about my past has been sorted so it’s all me that the viewers will be seeing in the show. We all love each other and respect each other's work, so that’s what matters".

She added, “We all are from the same clan and we do bump into each other on shows, occasions and it’s all okay, it’s all decent and sorted. There are no past grudges held or any hoo-ha that is to be made about it. It’s all done and dusted. I hope Priyank and everyone for that matter, all my friends outside, that they support me and shower their love as they do as always.”