Past Blast: When Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were accused of fraud

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are regarded as ome of the most popular and highly adored couples in the television industry. The couple fell in love when they were working together for the popular show Ramayan, in which Gurmeet and Debina played the role of Ram and Sita respectively. They have been married for more than 10 years now and also have a baby on the way.

In 2018, the couple was accused of fraud, where a man by the Twitter handle Ankit Royal had reportedly claimed that Gurmeet had duped him for Rs 11 lakhs.

However, reacting to the situation, Gurmeet in a statement explained his position and claimed that his name is being unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy. He also said that all the allegations against him or his wife are completely baseless.

He shared a tweet on the topic, “Am receiving concerned calls nd msgs from fans all over that some person wants to commit suicide to prove his fandom!! But I request I love you all and care but this kind of behaviour is loathed extremely as well as creates trauma. Apparently, this guy in the pic wants to kill me”

See the tweet here-

He had also issued a statement, where he explained the situation in detail and addressed the stress he and his wife are going through, because of the threats.

Mumbai police had acknowledged his tweet and extended support to the actor. "We have followed you. Please share your contact on DM for us to speak with you and help you further," a tweet posted from the Mumbai police handle read.



Also read- Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary celebrate their anniversary with a fun dance on 'Kacha Badam'