Past Blast: When Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma opened up about not getting work for 9 months

Nia Sharma is amongst the most popular actors in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting skills. The actress has carved a special space in the hearts of the masses with her acting chops. Nia has had quite an illustrious journey but it was definitely not a cakewalk for the actress to make a big name in this showbiz world. She had her ups and downs and the actress has been quite vocal about it.

Earlier, in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia had opened up about her initial days of struggle when she had no friends and did not get any work after her debut show. Nia had said, “When I came to this industry, I was all by myself. I was fresh from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was the show that made me. Uske baad poora ek saal ka gap tha (After that, there was a gap of a year).” In the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she played the parallel lead Manvi Chaudhary. The show went off-air in 2013, but she did not get work for many months after that.

Sharing her experience of not earning anything for nine months and living alone in the city, she said, “So after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till Jamai Raja, there was a nine-month gap. I was all alone in Mumbai. I had no friends because obviously, I was new. I stayed in my shell. I worked on myself, I started learning belly dancing. Woh jo 9 mahine guzar gaye and I realised ki koi kaam nahi tha, kuch nahi tha, not a single penny I had earned, no friends… I think woh ek period tha jo mujhe dobara nahi jeena tha (I never want to relive those nine months, when I had no work, no friends, and did not earn a single penny).” Nia also shared that in those times, Instagram was not a source of income like now.

However, slowly and steadily things changed for her, and now she is among the most popular celebs in the industry. Nia also owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai and often shares a glimpse of her abode on her social media handle.

On the professional front, Nia is all set to participate in the upcoming dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

