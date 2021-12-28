Past Blast: When Kavita Kaushik walked out of Bigg Boss 14 house after ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik

Kavita Kaushik was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress is very popular in the television industry and is loved for her role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the show. The actress was a wildcard entry in the show and was evicted too soon due to low votes. But she was brought back into the house. The actress had later walked out of the show following an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik.

Later, she had taken to Twitter to share the reason for leaving the show. She wrote, “Mai Nafrat aur misunderstanding ka ghar hamesha quit hi karungi chahe kitna bhi nuksaan ho, muh todna mushkil baat nahi hoti but cheezon ko waqt aur karma ke hawaale karna hi sahi raah hai.”

A fan questioned the actress if her exit was a masterstroke played by her to which she replied, “Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dost, baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai i was desperate to get out and not stay in, everyone can't understand this.”

A fan said that Kavita has lost all respect after her stint in the reality show. “Bigg Boss is not your place. You have lost all respect,” the person had written. Kavita gave an apt reply to the fan’s comment as she wrote, “Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect!”, the tweet read.

See tweets-

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik and her husband had earlier claimed that Abhinav Shukla used to hassle her, including calling her drunk, late at night. They also said that even cops had to be called on him once.



Also read- Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik hits back at trolls by sharing screenshots: Urges the need to expose them