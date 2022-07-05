Past Blast: When Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Mohit Malik was left shaken after losing out on two big shows

Mohit Malik is one of the popular actors in the telly industry, who has been winning hearts with his charming smile and acting skill for many years. He started his acting career with the show Miilee in 2005. Some of his popular shows include Durgesh Nandinii, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Doli Armaano Ki, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and others. He was last seen in the show Lockdown Ki Love Story and presently he is acing the stunts in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

While the actor has a successful career with numerous successful shows under his name, there was a time when he was struggling to get shows. In an interview with Etimes in 2021, the actor shared about his struggling days and spoke specifically about an incident that disheartened him at that time.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor shared, “My journey has been a roller coaster ride and it has really taught me. I was doing two shows for a production house when I came to Mumbai and suddenly a big production house offered me a show and they told me that they wanted to sign me exclusively and asked me to leave everything else. I did that and after a month I got to know that the show is not happening and I had left the other shows as well.”

He added that it was one of those incidents that made him really heartbroken, as he lost out on those two shows too. But he went back to them and apologised.

He added, “It generally happens in the beginning and you have to be really careful. It happens everywhere and even now that you may have signed a film and you are waiting for it but the film might not happen and suddenly you will feel that you had made a wrong decision.” He shared that the most important thing is how you maintain your balance because situations happen and one has to deal with it.

Mohit is married to actress Addite Malik and they have an adorable son, Ekbir.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik owns luxurious cars, check them out