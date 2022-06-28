Past Blast: When Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Nishant Bhat impressed with his choreography skills on reality shows

Nishant Bhat has become one of the most renowned names in the Television industry owing to his exceptional choreography skills. The star is presently in Cape Town shooting for India's popular reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. In this show, Nishant would be seen channeling his fearless avatar for the first time and will perform some gruesome stunts. Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' is all set to premiere on July 2. This will be the first time when Nishant would try something completely different from what he does.

Before this reality show, Nishant has been a part of the industry for more than a decade and had a successful career in the industry. Nishant stepped into the showbiz world as a choreographer through popular dance reality shows of the '90s 'Boogie Woogie'. He rose to popularity after his stint in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3' in 2007, where he was paired with Shilpa Shukla. He then went on to star in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 4' and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5' and choreographed some of the top actresses like Ankita Lokhande and Gia Manek.

Along with these, Nishant has also choreographed other dance shows such as 'Super Dancer: Chapter 1', 'Super Dancer: Chapter 2', and 'Nach Baliye'. He also took home the trophy when he was a part of 'Super Dancer: Chapter 3' along with his dancing partner Rupsa Batabyal. Nishant, who has been creating a mark of his own for more than a decade now has also choreographed a few episodes of Bigg Boss before he became one of the contestants with its digital format. He then gained more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. He was popular in the show for his charming personality.

As Nishant is all set to perform dangerous stunts on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', let's have look at times when he stunned fans with his exceptional choreography on dance reality shows.

After looking at his ability to pull off such amazing various dance performances, it will be interesting to witness him performing stunts on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat teaches 'Vada Pav song' in Marathi to local African dancers; Watch