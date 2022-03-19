Past Blast: When Naagin 6 star Urvashi Dholakia was linked with director Sajid Khan

Urvashi Dholakia is a name that needs no introduction in the televisions industry. The actress is still known as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s highly successful show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was loved by the audience for her acting and fashionable saree looks as well as eye makeup. She has also been part of other shows, and presently, she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6 with Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in lead roles.

In terms of her personal life, the actress keeps it private. She got married at the age of 16 and became a mother of twin sons at age of 17. She separated from her husband later and has been looking after her family since. Some time back, there were rumours about the actress dating director-producer Sajid Khan. It was reported that both of them had come closer when her sons were Sagar and Kshitij started working with him as his assistant directors for the movie, Humshakals in 2014.

Urvashi Dholakia rubbished the news, as she told DNA, “People don't know that I have known Sajid for 15 years. I have worked with him. He's been a friend. Yes, I asked him to get my boys as ADs on his sets, but then I have asked Ekta (Kapoor) to help them out too. Does that mean that I am having an affair with her too? They want to be actors eventually, but I have told my sons that this is the best way to start out by learning the basics. My poor boys have got nothing to do with all this. Fortunately, I had prepared them for all this, so they were not shocked when these reports came out."

Urvashi added, “How come I don't get linked to anybody else? Yes, Sajid has come home over a couple of times. He is a friend, so why wouldn't he? Let me tell everyone that I do have the liberty of going out with anybody I choose to go out with, but making assumptions is not right. If I am dating someone, I will come out and say it. Tomorrow if my boys work with another director, it will spark off another round of rumours!"



