Past Blast: When Neha Mehta left filmmaking course in New York for the role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Neha Mehta is quite a popular name in the TV industry and she is majorly known for the character of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress was part of the popular sitcom for a long duration of 8 years but left the show in 2020. The actress started her career in 2001 with the TV serial 'Dollar Bahu'. Neha’s family was not in favour of her acting career but she somehow convinced them.

Neha is the daughter of a Gujarati writer, so she has always been associated with literature. Neha did a diploma in Vocal and Drama. She also earned a Master of Performing Arts degree in Classical Dance, then she joined theatre.

After this, now Neha wanted to do something new in life. In such a situation, she made up his mind to do a filmmaking course in New York. All the preparations were done to go to New York, and that's when the makers of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah approached her for the role of Anjali.

Neha was from a Gujarati family and the family also had an inclination toward literature. When the family came to know that the show is related to Gujarati literature, they advised Neha to work on it. Hence, she agreed to work on this show. Her popularity increased so much from this show that Neha Mehta became known as Anjali Bhabhi.

Neha left the show after 12 years in 2020. The exact reason was not clear, but reports stated that it was due to her rift with the makers. Now she has decided to go towards Gujarati films. That is, soon Neha Mehta will see her fans working in a Gujarati film, named Halkie Fulkee.

Also read-Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers call out Neha Mehta for not signing exit documents & false accusations