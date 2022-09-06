Past Blast: When Rahul Vaidya expressed his love for Disha Parmar publicly on Bigg Boss 14

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The duo are often seen dishing out major couple goals on social media and are fans' favourite couple. Both have been prominent names in the showbiz world and enjoy a massive fan following. Disha and Rahul's love story had a dreamy start when the singer unexpectedly proposed to his ladylove publicly on national Television. For the uninformed, Rahul Vaidya had participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul was often seen talking about Disha in the house. Rahul surprised everyone when he proposed to Disha in one of the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul Vaidya expressed his feelings for her on November 11, 2020, which was her birthday. The singer shared that it was a very special day in his life as it was the birthday of someone very close to his heart while talking about Disha Parmar. A nervous Rahul Vaidya went on his knees and proposed to Disha and said, "Marry Me." He had written the same on his T-shirt. He had asked her to convey her answer to the makers of the show.

Later on Valentine’s Day, Disha Parmar entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a surprise for him and accepted his proposal. Post this, their dreamy love story began, and are now tagged as the cutest couple in town.

Prior to Bigg Boss 14 , Rahul and Disha were often linked up for being spotted together and posting pictures with one another. But they always maintained that they were just good friends. Disha was a part of one of Rahul Vaidya’s songs, Yaad Teri in 2019. This had led to rumors of courtship between the two. The two tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and their fans showered immense love on their wedding pictures.

On the professional front, Disha started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer was last in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

