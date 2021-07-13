Past Blast: When Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have always stated that they are good friends till Rahul Vaidya proposed to her while he was inside the Bigg Boss house.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have become the most popular couple on social media in the past few months. Their popularity reached new heights after singer Rahul Vaidya entered Bigg Boss 14. The singer was often seen talking about Disha Parmar in the house. Before coming to the BB house, the couple had maintained that they are just good friends. Prior to the show, the duo was often linked up for being spotted together and posting pictures with one another. But they always maintained that they were just good friends. Disha was a part of one of Rahul Vaidya’s songs, Yaad Teri in 2019. This had led to rumors of courtship between the two.

Rahul surprised everyone when he proposed to Disha in one of the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul expressed his feelings for Ms Parmar on November 11, 2020 which was her birthday. The singer had shared that it was a very special day in his life as it was the birthday of someone very close to his heart, while talking about Disha Parmar. A nervous Rahul Vaidya went on his knees and proposed to Disha and said, "Marry Me." He had written the same on his T-shirt. He had asked her to convey her answer to the makers of the show.

Later on Valentine’s Day, Disha Parmar entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a surprise for him and accepted his proposal.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house the couple had also done a romantic music video together in which the couple was seen in wedding attires. It made their fans very excited about their real wedding. For the unversed, the couple will be tying the knot on July 16, 2021. The duo has also been sharing pictures and videos of the functions and wedding preparations to keep the fans engaged and feel that they are a part of the wedding.

