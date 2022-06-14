Past Blast: When Remo Dsouza had a fan boy moment with Shilpa Shetty while shooting for ‘Auzaar’

DID Li’l Masters 5 is one of the most loved shows on television screens and has garnered a massive audience in a very short span of time. The show offers grand performances for the contestants to showcase their exceptional dance talents on the national level. The present season of the show is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’souza. The previous weekend was graced by the team of the upcoming film Nikamma, including Shilpa Shetty, Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani.

In the episode, Jay Bhanushali, host of the show, shared a picture of Remo D’souza and Shilpa Shetty. During the show, host Jay Bhanushali appreciated Shilpa Shetty for the fact that she is so humble that even after attaining so much stardom she makes it a point to keep her fans happy. In fact, she happily poses for pictures with her fans whenever possible. One such unrecognisable fan that she took a photo with 24 years ago was Remo D’Souza. Jay showcased shocking picture of Shilpa and Remo, leaving everybody on the set laughing out loud. Shilpa was shocked to see her look from that time and was left in splits.

Shilpa Shetty, in fact, remembered this very moment and revealed, "This picture was taken when we were shooting for Auzaar, and Remo was a part of our dance group. I believe Remo was still looking better back then, just look at me (laughs). I must say that we have had a very long and memorable journey to date and this picture brings back a lot of memories."

Remo also added, "I still remember this photo as I was truly having a fan moment. In fact, it was the first time I took a photograph with any celebrity."

Shilpa Shetty had graced the show for promotion of her upcoming movie, Nikamma. It is due to be released on 17th June.

