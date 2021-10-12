Past Blast: When Rohit Shetty threatened Tejasswi Prakash to throw her out of KKK 10

Tejasswi Prakash is presently one of the contestants of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. She has been adding fun element in the show with her comical antics and her new found love for Bigg Boss. The actress is getting a lot of appreciation from the audiences in the show. She has also been part of another reality show in the past, which is Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Tejasswi was a strong contestant of the show but she had to leave it in the middle due to an injury. A video of the actress is making rounds on the internet, in which it is seen that she is getting scolded by the host Rohit Shetty for crossing the line. The video is from one of the episodes of the show KKK10 where was the contestants. She was seen complaining to Rohit Shetty for giving undue advantage to Amruta Khanvilkar. She said, “Rohit Sir has given benefit to Amruta, which we did not get. My feet got burnt in the previous task.” But Rohit Shetty did not take it lightly.

He scolded her and said, “Wherever I have reached today is not because of any shortcut, I have worked hard to reach where I am today. So be in your limits or I will throw you out of the show.”

See video here-

Tejasswi shot to fame with her TV show, Swaragini. She was also part of Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.



