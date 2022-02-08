Past Blast: When Rubina Dilaik auctioned her Bigg Boss 14 gowns for a special cause

Rubina Dilaik is among the leading ladies of the television industry and has been making headlines for various reasons. The actress came to the limelight with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, in which she played the role of a transgender. While doing the show, she became associated with the transgender community. Over the years, she has been advocating for their rights and supporting them in whatever way possible.

After she left the show, she participated in Bigg Boss 14 with her husband and emerged as the winner of the season. She lifted the trophy along with the prize money. Even after the show, she wanted to do something special for the LGBTQ+ community. Hence, she decided to celebrate Pride month uniquely. She decided to auction her Bigg Boss 14 entry gown, finale gown, and her Marjaneya song outfit for raising funds for the community.

Rubina Dilaik had shared a post on social media stating, "Charity Sale Alert - I've been so excited to share this with you! I've picked out a select set of pieces from my wardrobe, from my Bigg Boss winning gown to my Marjaneya music video outfit - each of which has very special meaning to me. They are now up for sale online, and proceeds from your purchases will support the transgender community through @color.positive. I'm delighted to be celebrating #PrideMonth with you through this initiative. You all have been with me on this journey, so I'm thrilled for this chance to share some of these memories back with you. I'm excited to see which of you wears these pieces next, for your own special occasions!"

Furthermore, Rubina had shared about the auction in an interview with the Times of India. She had expressed her happiness saying, "I am proud that I am associated with the cause and more than proud I am actually humbled that I could be of some service to this community. The LGBTQIA+ community has been long suppressed and if I can be the voice, I feel humbled enough. The day I won, it kind of decided that I wanted to auction my entry and the finale gown that I wore in the Bigg Boss house. I am so happy that my winning can or that moment can be a part of improving other’s lives as well. That emotion is way greater for me. So the emotion with my Bigg Boss 14 gown has now become an emotion for others as well. It can bring joy to other’s lives, and it is way more bigger joy for me."



