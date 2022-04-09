Past Blast: When Sara Ali Khan told Amitabh Bachchan she is not a naughty kid on Kaun Banega Crorepati 5

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been the audiences' favourite quiz reality show for many years. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. The show comprises questions that need to be answered by contestants to win cash prize. On the weekend episodes, numerous celebrities are seen on the hot seat and entertaining the audience with their game.

In KBC season 5 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had come to the show with actress Preity Zinta. He was also accompanied by his daughter Sara Ali Khan, who sat in the audience seat.

In the episode, Saif Ali Khan shared that his elder kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were naughty, but in their own way during childhood. According to Saif, while Sara sported ‘healthy naughtiness’ that’s more on the responsible side, ‘little Ibrahim’ was his reflection — naughty which might leave him embarrassed later.

Saif Ali Khan shared this in one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 5 dated 2005, where he promoted his film Salaam Namaste along with co-star Preity Zinta.

Amitabh Bachchan asks Sara if she is naughty, to which Sara shyly says no in the video. Sara had accompanied her father to the particular special episode of KBC as an audience member along with her friend, as Saif and Preity played the game.

The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started today, 9th April.

