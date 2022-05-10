Past Blast: When Pratik Gandhi stumped KBC host Amitabh Bachchan with his questions

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz reality shows on TV screens, which has a massive fan following. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and people enjoy his entertaining and intriguing style of hosting. On a weekend episode of the show, several celebs were seated in the hot seat and played the quiz for charitable causes. Actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi appeared as guests on Friday's episode of the show in season 13.

In the popular video, shared on the official Instagram account of the channel, Pratik said in Hindi, “Sir, I wanted to ask you a few ordinary questions. You won't get any prize money, and there are no lifelines that you can use.” Amitabh was game.

Pratik continued, “Have you ever whacked a TV remote if it isn't working? Have you ever made a discarded piece of clothing into a washrag? Last question, have you ever wiped your dirty hands on your trousers after having a meal?”

Amitabh let out a trademark ‘hain’ and said, “Oh my God.” But he shared an anecdote: “There was a time when I'd grown out my beard, and I'd wipe my hands on it after meals.” Pratik and Pankaj Tripathi burst out in laughter.

Pratik became a household name after starring in the hit streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pankaj Tripathi is known for his performances in the Amazon series Mirzapur, and the films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Stree, Mimi, and others.

