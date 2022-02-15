Past Blast: When Shaheer Sheikh apologised for breaking up with his Indonesian girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors in the television sector. He was last seen in the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 along with co-star Erica Fernandes. The actor will be soon seen in a new show named, ‘Albela’. The actor has been very private about her personal life and shares very little about it on social media.

The actor was rumored to be in a relationship with Indonesian actress Ayu Ting Ting in 2015. The actress helped him settle down in Indonesia and assisted him in getting acquainted with the culture and language of the country. However, the language and the cultural difference became a reason for their split.

The actor was a part of numerous Indonesian projects, he was there for the launch of his show Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali in 2016. During an event, Shaheer shared the stage with his ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting.

After sharing a romantic dance, Shaheer Sheikh apologised to actress Ayu Ting Ting for abruptly breaking up with her. Shaheer said that it's been a long time since they have met or spoken. He told Ayu that he knows they have moved on in life but he wanted to say sorry if he made her feel bad. He said that he didn't mean to hurt her but if he did, for that he is sorry. After the apology, Ayu said that she has forgiven him and the former couple hugged it out. The actor dated Ayu, a single mother, for four months; but the relationship didn't last long.

Shaheer shared a picture with Ayu on Instagram with a heartfelt note thanking her for forgiving him and giving him closure. He wrote, "I guess to have a clear heart we need to accept, forgive and be forgiven. Thank you for forgiving me and gifting me closure. Thank you. @ayutingting92."

Shaheer opened up about his breakup in an interview with The Times of India. He had said, "Even though she spoke English, we could hardly understand each other's emotions. People around also tried to influence us. They were against me dating her as she was a single mother. Misunderstandings snowballed into bigger issues. Sometimes, things don't work out when they aren't meant to be."

The actor is presently married to Ruchikaa Kapoor and the duo are parents of a baby girl named Anya.

