Past Blast: When Shweta Tiwari was all praises for Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss 4 before things turned ugly

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television screens and it has a massive fan following also. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Regarding Season 4 of the show, it came to the limelight due to extreme levels of fights and abuse hurled in the show. Actress Dolly Bindra became quite famous for her loud and ill-mannered arguments with the contestants. Her fight with Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari was one of the highlights of the show.

During the wedding preparations of Ali Merchant and Sara Khan, Shweta was seen praising Dolly. She admits to Ashmit, Sara, and Veena that Dolly is otherwise good-hearted but she has behavioral problems. Dolly was the captain of the Kitchen and being a bossy captain she made it difficult for her kitchen members to perform smoothly. However, she deals evenly while serving food and also makes sure that everyone's needs are fulfilled.

Shweta added that she loses her cool the minute she finds the other housemates chatting among them as she feels that they are gossiping about her. Then she indulges in verbal fights, but there is no denying the fact that she is a dedicated worker and does things perfectly, be it cooking or making rangoli.

In the show, Dolly had passed some insensitive comments against Shweta Tiwari while they were discussing the duties of the ‘BB 14’ house. Several contestants and fans came out in Shweta’s support after Bindra struck below the belt by commenting about her personal life in the game and making unpleasant comments. Salman Khan even reprimanded Dolly Bindra and reminded her that Shweta’s daughter was also watching the show.

