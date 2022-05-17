Past Blast: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha quashed rumours of rift with Dilip Joshi

The TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most popular comedy show on Indian television sets. In the show, Jethalal and Taarak Mehta are shown as best friends who are always ready to help each other and always support one another in the hour of need. In times of crisis, they even leave their work for assisting the others. The roles of the Jethalal and Taarak Mehta are excellently played by actors Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha, respectively. Along with best buddies on-screen, they are also good friends in real life. But a year ago there were rumours about the clash between the two actors.

As per reports by ETimes, there were some rumours about a misunderstanding between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh, for which Shailesh Lodha had decided to speak about it.

The rumour about the rift between Dilip and Shailesh was doing rounds as the actors were not seen talking on the sets. As per some reports, after completing their shots, they directly go to their vanity and do not even exchange pleasantries. But the actors are professionals, hence they have not created a scene over it. When Shailesh Lodha was asked about the reason for the rift between them, he got surprised and asked who is spreading this rumour.

Clearing the rumours, he told Dainik Bhaskar that there is nothing like that between Dilip Joshi and him. He shared that their relationship is strong on-screen as well as in real life. He revealed that they also shared the same makeup room and people on the sets have named them ‘best buddies’.

He added that he has been working on the show TMKOC for the last 13 years and has a deep respect for Dilip Joshi. He said that they may have different personalities but humor connects them. They have a great time on the sets and they have never had any clash of thoughts till now. He added that he hopes that their friendship remains the same forever.

As per the ETimes report, Shailesh Lodha who essays the character of Taarak Mehta is going to exit the show. The talented actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning. But due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh won't be returning to play his character. This report also says that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show.

Also read-Shailesh Lodha to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years?