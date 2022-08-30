Past Blast: When Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra confessed love for each other in Bigg Boss 15 house

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are going heads strong with their relationship and are often seen dishing out major couple goals. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry. Their ardent fans lovingly address them 'Tejran' and eagerly wait every day for their pictures and videos to be up on the internet.

Bigg Boss 15 truly turned out to be a lucky charm for Karan and Tejasswi as they met each other in the house, and since then, the two are inseparable. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love confession moment in Bigg Boss 15 was one of the biggest highlights of the season. Karan openly asked Tejasswi if she was serious about him and if she genuinely liked him or not. Teja replied with a yes and blushed hard. While talking further, she asked the same question to Karan whether he is sure about her. And, Karan stated that his feelings for here are growing every day. He said, "Every day I fall in love." And Tejasswi couldn't hold her emotions and leaned forward to kiss him. And hence, Karan and Tejasswi have been crowned as the cutest couple in the industry by their fans.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently won hearts with their sizzling chemistry in the music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’. Karan’s next project is yet to be revealed and Tejasswi, on the other hand, is currently playing the lead in Naagin 6.

