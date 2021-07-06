Past Blast: When Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan slammed Netizens for comparing her to Shivangi Josh

The remarkable actress from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had shared her disgust over netizens comparing her with the present actress Shivangi Joshi. Both the actresses have been associated with the show. Hina Khan played the role of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and her role was highly appreciated for her simple looks and acting chops. The actress was the lead of the show for seven years and after her, Shivangi Joshi took the lead. The two actresses were often compared by the netizens due to the show.

But when things got out of control, Hina Khan decided to give a befitting reply, therefore, preventing the indirect hate against them. Regarding the issue, Hina Khan expressed her anger saying, “This is a sickness! I know u can’t grow positivity, happiness, equalities or even a pair! At least grow a Conscience! U report divide! U propagate divide! U belittle with comparisons for likes n retweets. Shame is what you deserve, even in these times when we’re in an aftershock!.”

She further added, “Why? Why? Most of ur posts r to put someone down eventually through comparisons. It’s not at all competitiveness, bcoz we’re happy where we r n will be glad if u report truth n appreciate our achievements irrespective of our paths. This is for all alike! N everyone who’s reading!”