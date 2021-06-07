Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave says he's on the road to recovery as he shares ‘the battle is on’

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Aniruddh Dave shared a selfie from the hospital and provided his health update saying the battle is still on.

Actor Aniruddh Dave has been going through a tough time for over a month. The actor was shooting for his show when he became infected with COVID 19 and was admitted to hospital when his condition became worse. His condition had become very critical and he was on oxygen support. Aniruddh was recently shifted out of ICU and the actor shared a selfie from the hospital. He also gave a health update of himself as he said that he is still on oxygen support.

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor shared a picture on social media to update fans that he is much better now. He said that he on the road to recovery and expressed gratitude to all his well-wishers. He said that it is the 36th day of him being in the hospital and the battle is still on. He wrote in the tweet, “And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all”.

See his tweet here-

And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all pic.twitter.com/odvYa8tTow — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 6, 2021

Anirudh Dave had penned an emotional note for his wife on her birthday; he shared that his wife and son have been the source of courage for him in his most difficult time in life. He wrote in the caption, “Well Shubhi,the days u stayed here. When I was serious. In ICU. I cant forget that ever..this love n bond is forever..iss baahane aankhein khuli rahi, kahin tu phir se na aagyi ho. Darr toh hai hi..aur aankhein khuli rahi............... love u. Missing you.”

