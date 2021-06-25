Patiala Babes’ actor Anirudh Dave gets discharged from hospital post a long battle with COVID 19

Anirudh Dave gets emotional as he gets discharged from the hospital after 55 days.

It’s been a while when television actor Anirudh Dave made the headlines after it was reported that he has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and was hospitalised in Bhopal. The media reports suggested that he was critically ill and was struggling for every breath he took. As soon as the news broke, not just fans but several celebs from the telly world have extended prayers for Anirudh’s speedy recovery. In fact, his wife Shubhi Ahuja were also seen sharing his health updates on social media.

And now, as per the recent update, Anirudh has been discharged from the hospital. The Patiala Babes actor took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the update and got emotional as he announced that he has been discharged after 55 days. Anirudh also expressed his gratitude towards everyone who had prayed for his speedy recovery. Sharing a picture with a group of doctors outside the hospital, Anirudh wrote, “Such emotional moment after 55 days I am discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude.”

Take a look at Anirudh Dave’s tweet:

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76 — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

Earlier, Shubhi had also posted a beautiful picture of the actor with his son and shared his message for his fans thanking everyone for their wishes and prayers. A part of the post read, “शुक्रिया! सिर्फ़ छोटा सा शब्द लग रहा है ! मैं पिछले 22 दिन से अस्पताल के बिस्तर पर,आप सबका प्यार, दुलार दुआ, अरदास आशीर्वाद prayers प्रार्थना को महसूस कर पा रहा हूं. (Thank you! It appears to be a small word. I am able to feel your love, admiration, prayers, blessings on my hospital bed for the last 22 days.)”.

