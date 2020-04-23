Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur bids the final goodbye to her show, says 'It aches my heart'

Ashnoor Kaur writes, "Well I am still not able to sink in the fact that it’s over! A show that is sooo close to my heart, my character ‘Mini’ that I truly lived and breathed on! My amazing team, that I had been working with since 1.5 year, that became my extended family. It aches my heart to bid a bye, goodbyes are tough, very tough."

Sony TV has decided to pull the plug on three of its shows, namely, Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing lockdown and while the team is upset over the untimely end, everyone understands that this is a decision that had to be taken and there is very little that anyone can do about it. None the less, fans have showered love on the show even now, and we can all hope for the shows to return once things are all over.

And bidding the final goodbye to her show, Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur posted a heartfelt message for her team, fans, and everyone associated with it. She shared a video and wrote, "Final goodbye to #PatialaBabes Well I am still not able to sink in the fact that it’s over! A show that is sooo close to my heart, my character ‘Mini’ that I truly lived and breathed on! My amazing team, that I had been working with since 1.5 year, that became my extended family. It aches my heart to bid a bye, goodbyes are tough, very tough.. But we don’t have control over certain things, like this corona lockdown, due to which we had to shutdown our show... Nevertheless, always thankful for this beautiful journey, and an amazing experience, where I got to learn and grow so much!!"

She further wrote, "Thank you @rajitawriter and Vivek sir for believing in me, for giving me various shades to portray playing the same character... Your appreciation always motivated me to do even better Thank you @beingyusufansari sir, for all the guidance and advices, both on-screen and off-screen Thanks @shashank429 sir, it was lovely working with you again after years, after NBT My lovely lovely team of coactors, @sourabhraaj.jain (Billi, it was great working with you) @saisha_bajaj Sai, Ash loves you! @aniruddh_dave @paridhiofficial @mohit_hiranandani93 @hunarhale @bhanusudan @rushitavaidya28 @bhawsheel @sandhyashungloo @poonamsirnaik @anooppuri2005 love you all And @aadatan_fitoori @akash.jain1890 @harshkankeshwar @kunikacc @reemstini Aap logon ke Bina Mini, Mini Nahi hoti Thank you @sonytvofficial for giving us the platform, and connecting our show with the audience!"

She made sure to thank her fans and wrote, "And last, but not the least, our lovely fans, #PBians #MiNeilians and #Ashnoorians ur love and support means the world!! Muahhh At the end, I would just wanna say even tho the show has ended, but it will live forever in my heart!! Let’s be happy now, that this beautiful journey happened, and stay positive, spread love #PatialaBabesForever #MiniForever #MiNeil #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed #Emotional #LoveLoveLove."

Meanwhile, Ashnoor had spoken to us about her quarantine plans and given that the actress has her board exams this year, she went on to reveal how she has also been focusing on her academics and working out as well. During the conversation, Ashnoor also expressed her interest in exploring more of Bollywood, among other things.

