Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur urges everyone to stay home as she celebrates nature with throwback photo

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur is quite the diva and well, we definitely cannot seem to get enough of her photos on social media. Check out her latest photo here.

The lockdown has given us all the time to simply reminisce things that we don't get to celebrate otherwise and while we are all taking this time to make the most of it in the best possible ways, everyone has their dull moments, isn't it? However, we can always use some prepping up and if social media serves that purpose, it is best to utilize it right and ensure that we do so to its optimum. And so, here we have Patiala Babes star keeping us all high on positivity with her social media feed.

Ashnoor is quite the social media sensation and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of all that she has to offer to us. The actress ensures to keep us updated on things that have been happening, and in fact, she has taken this time to get to do more of what she must. Amid everything that is there, she has also been sharing some stunning photos on social media and they always manage to grab our attention for the right reasons.

Today, she went on to share a stunning throwback photo where she is enjoying her time in the middle of nature. She also went on to highlight how we often tend to take things for granted and not cherish them while we can. She wrote, 'And we yearn for the fresh breeze! We usually take the simply joys of life for granted, but only realise their true value when we no longer have them #StayHome #StaySafe #SaveNature #throwback #freshbreeze #naturelover.' In the photo, Ashnoor looks as stunning as ever as she is all decked up for the winter season while inside the car. She has a denim jacket on with a muffler and a uber-cool cap with it. We can also see the hoops she has added along with those curls to the hair.

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's photo here:

Meanwhile, Ashnoor was working on Patiala Babes while the lockdown came into effect and now that it has been so long since the lockdown, the channel has taken the decision to ax 3 of its shows and Patiala Babes happened to be one of them. Apart from her show, Beyhadh 2 and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein have also received a similar fate due to whatever reasons as deemed fit by the channel given the current scenario.

While talking about the decision of the channel axing their show, Ashnoor told us, "This decision had to be taken right now in times of the crisis because the lockdown is on and it is very uncertain. If we talk about my reaction emotionally, it was really very heartbreaking for me and I am going to take some days to digest the fact because I remember how on the last day, we were all so excited because we left the show at a crucial point and we were really excited to resume the shoot."

