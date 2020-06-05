Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur's new post is all about being happy in the imperfections; See PHOTOS

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur shared some stunning photos on social media but her thought into the caption is equally beautiful. Check out the post here.

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is always going all out with positivity on her posts on social media and fans definitely can't get enough of the actress. From spreading positivity with her ever so stunning captions to the amazing photos and throwbacks that she keeps sharing, fans are gushing over her and her posts. One look at the actress' social media account and we can feel just how much she is a believer of positivity and spreading it likewise.

Recently, Ashnoor shared some stunning photos on social media and with it, she wrote how one must be happy in their perfect imperfections and well, we must all make it the mantra of our lives. Ashnoor is seen dressed up in a pretty green outfit while her long tresses are left open and her smile is just enough to have our hearts. Ashnoor has been constantly sharing new photos, some unseen throwbacks and some of them from home as she tries to keep her fans engaged. And along with those photos, her thoughts also go on to have quite the impact.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor also celebrated her quarantine birthday recently and she shared glimpses from the same with us. She took to social media to post photos and also wrote how it was a different experience for her but she did have a good birthday and while it wasn't as per plan, she enjoyed the sheer experience of it among other things from her big day.

Her show, Patiala Babes, was pulled off air amid the lockdown and back when we spoke to her about it, she told us, "This decision had to be taken right now in times of the crisis because the lockdown is on and it is very uncertain. If we talk about my reaction emotionally, it was really very heartbreaking for me and I am going to take some days to digest the fact because I remember how on the last day, we were all so excited because we left the show at a crucial point and we were really excited to resume the shoot."

