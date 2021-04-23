Patiala Babes’ Anirudh Dave tests positive for COVID 19; Goes into home quarantine

Anirudh Dave, who won hearts with his stint in Patiala Babes, has confirmed getting diagnosed with Coronavirus.

As the COVID 19 cases are rising significantly, everyone is struggling hard to battle this deadly virus. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, everyone is having a tough time with the Coronavirus pandemic. And now another celebrity has been diagnosed with COVID 19. We are talking about Anirudh Dave who was last seen in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes. The actor has shared the news on social media and revealed that while he has been tested positive for Coronavirus, he has gone into isolation.

Sharing the news, Anirudh stated that while he has been taking all the necessary precautions, he urged everyone who came into his contact to get themselves tests. He shared a post in Hindi which read as, “Chaha toh bahut ki tumse kabhi mulaqat na ho, wo kahawat hai na bakre ke amma kab tak khair manayegi, bahar aao toh shikhar hona hi hai. Is baar yeh bahut khatarnaak hai. Dekho sankraman ka aakraman kabhi bhi kahin bhi kisi pe bhi ho sakta hai, haan toh report positive aayi hai, maine khud ko alag kar liya hai. Pichle kuch dino me jo bhi log mere sampark me aaye hain, wo apni jaanch kara le. Apna khayal rakhein, main koi hidayat nahi dunga, aap sab jaante hain kya karna hai kya nahi… Doctor ki dekh me hu, jeevan me bahut positive hu bas yahi negative chahta tha….Haan waqt ye bhi guzar jayega. Bahut bahut pyaar.”

Take a look at Anirudh Dave’s post.

Earlier, his Patiala Babes co-star Paridhi Sharma had also tested positive for COVID 19. She wrote, “I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.” This isn’t all. Celebs like Arshi Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi etc had also tested positive for coronavirus.

