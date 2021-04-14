Patiala Babes’ Ashnoor Kaur on CBSE XII exams getting postponed: Enthusiasm to give exams kind of dies

As CBSE XII exams are postponed once again, Ashnoor Kaur feels this rescheduling creates a lot of anxiety

With the significant spike in COVID 19 cases across India, some strict measures are being taken to curb the widespread of this deadly virus. Amid this, the central board of secondary education (CBSE) has once again taken a decision for the board exams wherein they have cancelled the class X exams were cancelled, class XII exams have been postponed once again. This decision has got everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, Ashnoor Kaur, who was last seen in Patiala Babes and is also appearing for class XII exams this year, has shared her opinion on the same.

The young actress believes that this re-scheduling of exams often creates a lot anxiety and kills the enthusiasm to give the exams. Ashnoor told Times of India, “I just got to know that our exams have been postponed and rescheduled to probably June. Everytime we get an announcement, exams just keep getting postponed. Hum latak jaate hai iss chakkar me as it keeps dragging. The enthusiasm to give the board exams and rigour inside us kind of dies. I feel they should just clear and give us a certain date. We won’t be pressurized inside. It creates a lot of anxiety about the exams. We are not able to understand how and for when do we prepare?”

Ashnoor also stated that this rescheduling of exams is making them lag behind in the schedule and will also affect their college year. “Some people are happy; some students actually pray that exams should get cancelled and some just want to get done with it. We are obviously prepared and now solving mock papers. So it kind of kills the zeal,” she added.

Also Read: Maharashtra Government postpones Class 10th and 12th State Board Exams amid rising COVID 19 cases

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×