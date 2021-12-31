Patiala Babes fame Mohit Hiranandani and long-time girlfriend Steffi Kingham have a court wedding

Mohit Hiranandani is a popular name in the television sector. The actor shot to fame with the reality show Splitsvilla 10. He had been dating Steffi Kingham for a long time and the couple has now tied the knot in a court marriage. They got married in the presence of close family and friends. The newlyweds shared the news on social media with pictures from the court.

Mohit shared an image from the court marriage where he can be seen hugging Steffi after signing the papers. Mohit and Steffi had a small celebration at home after the court marriage where they danced their hearts out on dhol beats.

See post here:

The friends of the couple have started dropping congratulatory messages on their picture. From Priyank Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee to Shruti Sinhaa, everyone congratulated them.

Shruti shared a video from the court marriage and congratulated the couple and also shared a photo to wish them. Mohit and Steffi also had a cocktail and bachelor party where they were seen having a great time as they partied hard with their friends. Mohit shared several pictures from the wedding on his Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, they were seen wearing bride-to-be and groom-to-be sash.

Mohit Hiranandani has been part of TV shows like Patiala Babes, Pavitra Bhagya, etc. He has also featured in the music video Duji Vaar Pyar.



Also read- Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur bids the final goodbye to her show, says 'It aches my heart'