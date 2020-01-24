Patiala Babes SPOILER ALERT: Arya pushes Mini and warns her to stay in her limits; Here's Why

In the upcoming episode of Patiala Babes, we will see that misunderstanding between Arya and Mini will creep and matters will turn ugly. Here's what will happen.

Patiala Babes starring Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj is prepping up for some high-voltage drama. This time, Mini is not going to face trouble from her neighbors and relatives, but from her near and dead one. Yes, we're talking about Mini's step-sister Arya, with whom she shares a great bond, however, things have not been good between the two. In the latest episode, we saw that how Saroj tried taking advantage of the Mini and Arya's fight. She created a misunderstanding between the two by brainwashing little Arya. She was seen telling Arya that Mini hates her as she couldn’t tolerate her mother marrying Arya’s father. So she wants to take revenge from Arya.

Now, in the upcoming episode, you will see that Saroj has been successful in her plan of creating a tiff between the sisters as Arya will misbehave with Mini. All this will happen when Mini tries to reconcile with Arya and make her favourite dish. As Mini tries to serve Arya, she will push her elder sister away and ask her not to touch. When Biji will confront Arya for her behaviour, Arya will shout in a fit of anger and say that Mini should be in her limits. She also adds that Mini shouldn't dare not try to control her like she used to control mamma.

Upon hearing all this, Mini asks her if Saroj has taught her all this, to which Arya replies it is none of her business. What will happen next? Will the two sisters get back together again? Will matters worsen further? Will Neil be able to settle their differences? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

